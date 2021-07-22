Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

A fan holds up a sign during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship...
A fan holds up a sign during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thousands of fans have lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession Thursday that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars occasionally hoisting the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.

Police estimate 100,000 people jammed the Deer District, outside Fiserv Forum, on Tuesday night.

