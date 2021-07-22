Outdoor job fair held at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Economic Development took its latest outdoor job fair to Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.

More than 50 companies from across the area set up shop to try and connect with job-seekers.

CCED CEO Charlie Walker says these job fairs are important, especially coming out of the pandemic.

“What we’re seeing is the economy is really starting to gear up and move. Businesses that were shut down are starting to reopen. So, we’re still seeing that demand. I don’t expect that really stop until 2021 is over - and I think then, it’s going to still increase,” said Walker.

Another job fair is being planned for this fall.

