Advertisement

Outdoor job fair held at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls

outdoor job fair
outdoor job fair(WEAU)
By WEAU
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Economic Development took its latest outdoor job fair to Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.

More than 50 companies from across the area set up shop to try and connect with job-seekers.

CCED CEO Charlie Walker says these job fairs are important, especially coming out of the pandemic.

“What we’re seeing is the economy is really starting to gear up and move. Businesses that were shut down are starting to reopen. So, we’re still seeing that demand. I don’t expect that really stop until 2021 is over - and I think then, it’s going to still increase,” said Walker.

Another job fair is being planned for this fall.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday
Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari...
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert canceled for 4 Racine children, mother
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued in Alabama following human trafficking investigation, arrest

Latest News

Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday
FILE — Minnesota stands to collect more than $300 million under a $26 billion settlement among...
Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M
Peer-Run Respite
Peer-Run Respite Coming to La Crosse
Drug Overdoses Trending Upward
La Crosse Co. Drug Overdoses Trending Upward