Advertisement

Silver Alert for missing Eau Claire man

Gerald Golke - Silver Alert
Gerald Golke - Silver Alert(WI DOJ)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Eau Claire man.

The Wisconsin DOJ says 85-year-old Gerald Golke left his home on Meadow Lane in Eau Claire around 3 p.m. Wednesday to look at purchasing a cell phone.

Golke has not returned home. He made recent mention of going to Turtle Lake Casino in St. Croix or Ho Chuck Casino in Black River Falls. Both casinos have been contacted and requested to be on the look out for him.

Mr. Golke recently moved to Eau Claire and is not familiar with the area. He is driving a blue 2005 Toyota Highlander with WI plate ABV6207 (stock image of vehicle included). He was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

stock image of vehicle
stock image of vehicle(WI DOJ)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday
Campus View Inn & Suites could be remodeled into apartments.
Plans move forward for Eau Claire hotel to be remodeled into apartments
Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari...
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert canceled for 4 Racine children, mother
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued in Alabama following human trafficking investigation, arrest

Latest News

SportScene 13
SportScene 13 Wednesday
As travel rebounds, Wisconsin state parks see boost
As travel rebounds, Wisconsin state parks see boost
Kayleigh Kozak, a survivor of sexual assault, helps introduce 'Kayleigh's Law' at a press...
‘Kayleigh’s Law’ proposed to give lifetime protection to sexual assault survivors
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN