Silver Alert for missing Eau Claire man

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Eau Claire man.

The Wisconsin DOJ says 85-year-old Gerald Golke left his home on Meadow Lane in Eau Claire around 3 p.m. Wednesday to look at purchasing a cell phone.

Golke has not returned home. He made recent mention of going to Turtle Lake Casino in St. Croix or Ho Chuck Casino in Black River Falls. Both casinos have been contacted and requested to be on the look out for him.

Mr. Golke recently moved to Eau Claire and is not familiar with the area. He is driving a blue 2005 Toyota Highlander with WI plate ABV6207 (stock image of vehicle included). He was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

stock image of vehicle (WI DOJ)

