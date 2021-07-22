Two state agencies talk workforce and recovery in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The secretaries of two state agencies visited Eau Claire Thursday to discuss the Wisconsin workforce in a post-pandemic world.

The leaders of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Department of Workforce Development held a roundtable at CoLab in downtown Eau Claire.

They discussed the governor’s recent announcement of investing $130 million to help the unemployed or underemployed workers find opportunities.

“We are encouraging employers to look at some of these alternative talent pools to fill some of their immediate worker needs,” said Amy Pechacek, the Department of Workforce Development Secretary. “That includes people who are just as involved and are re-entering the community after an incarceration. Also includes folks that have a disability.”

The grants will be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.