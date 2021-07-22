Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Odin, Freya, Lilo and Garbanzo

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Odin, Freya and Lilo are showing you how fun it is to be seven-week-old kittens.

These littermates were born at the Trempealeau County Humane Society. Their mom came in to the shelter as a stray in need of some help.

These three are just starting to explore this big world, and it looks like they’re ready for the challenge. Odin, Freya, and Lilo and around 25 other kittens are waiting to meet you.

Fair warning it will be very hard to leave the shelter without adopting at least one kitten. Click HERE for cat adoption information or email.

-----

Wild child, class clown, or simply goober. Those are just some of the ways staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society affectionately describe Garbanzo.

Don’t be fooled by his silly side, though, this one-year-old can also be mellow and sweet. Garbanzo is quite smart, and he’s looking for a family who can channel his energy into training.

He weighs around 70 pounds and loves to play with dogs around his size. Due to his size, Garbanzo needs a home without younger children and without cats.

This goofball is sure to keep you entertained while stealing your heart and your pillow. Click HERE for the adoption application.

