Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS enforces doctor’s blunt and heartbreaking message as hospitalized patients ask for vaccine: “I’m sorry. It’s too late”.

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID-19 infections who beg for the vaccine just before they are intubated.(Lamaip | Canva)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has shared a message that has now gone viral from a doctor in Alabama.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” Dr. Brytney Cobia wrote in a Facebook post. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk recited part of Dr. Cobia’s post during her opening remarks during the agency’s regular media briefing.

“We have plenty of vaccine. We have plenty of providers. We just need people to raise their hand,” Willems Van Dijk said. She continued to emphasize the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety asking, “Who do you know that has polio? Who do you know that has diphtheria... measles?”

The 98.4% of COVID cases since January 2021 were linked to people who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Currently, 48.9% of the population is Wisconsin is fully vaccinated.

“No part of the state is adequately vaccinated,” she said. She said herd immunity will be achieved when 80% of the population is vaccinated.

DHS’ message was to enforce the reasons for vaccinations while also alerting the public to the state’s number of increasing cases and hospitalizations.

“All of our state has seen an increase in cases,” said DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard.

“The southeast and Fox Valley regions have seen increases in hospitalizations,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy died as a result of a shooting Wednesday in Eau Claire on Terry Lane. A...
14-year-old boy dead after Wednesday shooting in Eau Claire
29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.
Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week
Gerald Golke - Silver Alert
UPDATE: Missing Eau Claire man found safe
Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday
Laffe was the founder of Hope in the Valley, a charity established to raise funds and awareness...
Court refuses plea agreement in Eau Claire nonprofit embezzlement case

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/22/21)
Stars accept Rural Mutual Sportsmanship Award
SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 22nd
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (7/22/21)
Shooting Investigation
14-Year-Old Dies In Shooting Wednesday Afternoon (7/22/21)
Within a legislative package intended to provide economic security, one bill attempts to target...
Housing assistance bill introduced: How it may address labor supply strain