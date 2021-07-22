Advertisement

Wisconsin homes selling at fastest pace since tracking began

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Homes in Wisconsin are now selling at the fastest pace since the Wisconsin Realtor Association began tracking the number of days homes spent on the market.

The latest WRA report, from June, shows homes sell in 69 days, on average. That’s down from 96 days a year ago in June. Tracking by the WRA began in 2005.

“Homes continue to move very quickly, and buyers have been aggressive in their bidding. It’s common to see multiple offers when a home hits the market with the successful buyer coming in with few if any contingencies and even waiving inspection requirements. We expect these conditions to continue through the summer and into the fall,” said WRA board chair Mary Duff.

June home sales kept pace with sales in June 2020, whereas median prices rose 15.2% to $257,000 over the 12-month period.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 counties across the state are now experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.
Number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 case activity nearly doubles in one week
The officer involved in the shooting is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has...
Man remains in critical condition one week after officer-involved shooting in Barron County
Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
UPDATE: Elderly Oshkosh woman located safely
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years

Latest News

Bucks Championship Parade
That’s up from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought.
72% of Minnesota in drought after weeks of hot, dry weather
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks...
Gov. Evers declares “Bucks in Six” Day ahead of parade
Drone footage from Farm Tech Days hosted by Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire Co.
Day 3 of Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County