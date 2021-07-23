11th annual Daylily Dig fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Sundance Hill Farm is inviting people of all ages out to their daylily gardens where volunteers will be helping dig up any plants visitors would like to take home.

The Daylily Dig is a fundraiser for a partnership with Malawi, Africa.

Farm owner Greg Kaufmann says all they are asking the community for in return for coming out for his plants is a donation to the Immanuel Lutheran Church partnership with Malawi.

Kaufmann says its a win for all parties.

“We have people in the area who would love to have some beautiful flowers but don’t want to spend a boat load of money and we have a church in Malawi that is trying to feed children, deal with COVID, but they don’t have any money so this is a win, win, win all the way around,” Kaufmann says.

Tim Fehr is a daylily expert and breeds the plants at Sundance Hill Farm.

“One of the reasons we also bring people out here is it leaves holes in the garden and we can rearrange plants and then we have space to grow new ones,” says Fehr. “So it helps us tremendously to have people come and get plants too.”

Fehr says they plant between 2,000 and 3,000 seedlings each year and produce about 35 varieties of daylilies.

“We enjoy having people out here, it’s kind of silly to spend all the time to creating new flowers and not have somebody to show them to,” says Fehr.

Some unique registered daylilies will also be available at set prices.

Kaufmann would would like to thank Thrivent financial for providing a grant to the farm, enabling them to offer snacks to all visitors and volunteers.

He says with the grant it allows them to give 100% of the donations to be used for Malawi.

No equipment is needed!

TIME(S)

Fri. Jul. 23 8:30a.m.-5:00p.m.

Sat. Jul. 24 8:30a.m.-5:00p.m.

LOCATION

Sundance Hill Farm, 5207 70th St., Chippewa Falls

