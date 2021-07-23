26-year-old Eau Claire man charged with homicide in shooting death of teenager Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are being filed Friday in a shooting death on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday.

According to court documents filed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, one charge of first-degree reckless homicide has been filed against 26-year-old Austin Vang of Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says Vang told first responders he was “messing around” with his gun and forgot it was loaded, shooting 14-year-old Marwan Washington in the neck and killing him. Vang immediately dialed 911 and attempted to stop the bleeding, and then immediately surrendered to authorities when law enforcement arrived.

Eau Claire Police say that Vang was found to have had a history of being negligent with a firearm. Eau Claire Police Deputy Chief Derek Thomas said Wednesday that it was the same reckless behavior that lead to the shooting death. Thomas said that the death could have been avoided had Vang been using his gun responsibly.

Thomas added that Vang lived with Washington and is dating the victim’s sister.

The shooting before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of Terry Lane, north of Northstar Middle School. Police say life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Washington died at the scene.

Vang is held in Eau Claire County Jail on charges of first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a deadly weapon. Vang’s bond is set for $50,000 with the condition that he not use or possess weapons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.

