Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor

Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl contracts, scheduling, and player health and safety.
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former Wisconsin athletic director and coach Barry Alvarez is joining the Big Ten as the special advisor for football.

Alvarez retired from Wisconsin after the past 18 years as AD and 16 seasons previously as coach of the Badgers. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announced Alvarez would be joining the conference, starting Aug. 2.

“I trust Barry Alvarez implicitly,” Warren said. “He means everything to this conference.”

Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl contracts, scheduling, and player health and safety.

Alvarez led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories as a head coach and went 119-74-4.

Warren also said Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank will replace Northwestern President Morton Schapiro as chairperson of the Big Ten Council of President and Chancellors.

