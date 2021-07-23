Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Police search for vehicle Friday, say ‘there is a danger to the public’

Police are looking for a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, colored black, with no license plates.
Police are looking for a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, colored black, with no license plates.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls police are searching for a man who is suspected in three reported incidents of attempted abductions of adult women in the area.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department updated their original post about the search on Friday afternoon to include details about their suspect, who police describe as a “large and tall” white man who is approximately 30 years old with brown hair. Police add that the vehicle they are searching for, a 2014 black Volkswagen Jetta, has a slightly discolored front bumper and has no license plates.

The women who have been targeted in the three reported incidents are adult teenagers or young 20′s.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a vehicle and say they believe there is a danger to the public.

According to a Facebook post made Friday afternoon, the Chippewa Falls Police Department is looking for a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, colored black, with no license plates. Police indicated that the vehicle has been involved in multiple attempted abductions of adult women and is part of an active investigation.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department wrote in the post that they believe that there is a danger to the public at the time of the post. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 and not attempt to engage with the operator of the vehicle.

***Assistance needed*** *Update* - Suspect associated with the vehicle has been described as a large and tall white...

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Friday, July 23, 2021

