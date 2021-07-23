COVID-19 seven-day average for new cases continues to rise in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The trend for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to rise Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases rose to 274 new confirmed cases on Friday. That’s the highest it’s been since late May.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is at 3.3%, which is the highest it’s been since May 3.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows case counts continuing to rise. As we head into the weekend, please continue to protect yourself and your community, and help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/R46klg8nRD pic.twitter.com/g8XqUJTsKh — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 23, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The state Department of Health Services reports 49% of Wisconsin’s population is now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, or 2,852,120 people, including 59.6% of adults. That’s out of 51.4% of Wisconsinites who had at least one dose of vaccine, including 59.6% of adults.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS reports Wisconsin averaged 274 new coronavirus cases each day over the past 7 days. Compare that to an average 149 cases last Friday and 91 cases the week before that. Testing identified 448 new cases since the last report. That helped to push the average positivity rate to 3.3%.

Five more COVID-19 deaths bring the toll to 7,398 since March of 2020. The state says 3 of these were in the past month, but the state continues to average 1 death per day. The death rate is still 1.2% of all cases.

The counties in western Wisconsin with high COVID-19 case activity include Buffalo, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Price, Sawyer, and Vernon. Additionally, Buffalo, Clark, and Vernon counties showed an increasing trajectory of cases, three of the 13 counties in Wisconsin that are showing COVID-19 cases on the rise. Barron and Polk are among five counties statewide with low case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Thirty-seven more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s in line with the average of 35 admissions per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, there are 7 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 5 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 care overall, compared to Thursday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 156 people are currently hospitalized around the state, with 42 of them in ICU.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

