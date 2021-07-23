Farm Tech Days attendance exceeds expectations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Attendance at Farm Tech Days is exceeding expectations set before the event.

Over 51,000 visitors ventured to Huntsinger Farms southwest of Eau Claire for the annual three-day show, shattering attendance projections.

“We are still tallying all the numbers, but the early reports exceeded even our aggressive expectations,” Mike Gintner, Chair of the Eau Claire County Executive Committee, said. “We are so grateful for the huge support from our attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and sponsors.”

Ginter was presented with an official state proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers commending the show.

The event had 520 exhibitors from 26 different states. Over 1,500 volunteers contributed to the three-day event, which showcased the latest developments in production agriculture including practical applications, recent research, and technological developments.

Clark County will host the 67th annual Farm Technology Days July 12-14, 2022 at Roehl Acres of Loyal.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.