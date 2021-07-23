Advertisement

Gov. Evers, 4 other governors sign letter supporting PFAS Action Act

Wisconsin is in collaboration with Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania to strategize on addressing PFAS.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is joining the governors of four other states in signing a letter of support of the PFAS Action Act.

The legislation, H.R. 2467, will help to accelerate the enactment of national public health and environmental protections from PFAS.

Wisconsin is in collaboration with Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania to strategize on addressing PFAS. Wisconsin officials seek to move forward to develop environmental standards and take actions to ensure that all Wisconsin residents have safe drinking water.

In the letter of support, the authors stress where federal action is needed, and state the Great Lakes states’ commitment to addressing PFAS and protecting public health while encouraging Congress to take action.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in numerous products. To learn more about the impacts of PFAS on the environment and public health, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.

