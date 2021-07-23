Advertisement

Marshfield aquatic center to open to the public Friday

By Heather Poltrock
Jul. 23, 2021
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A brand new aquatic center will open to the public in Marshfield on Friday. Vandehey Waters replaced the 85-year-old Hefko Pool.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and the facility will open at 3 p.m.

The $7 million facility features three slides, two diving boards, a climbing wall, basketball hoops, a full concession stand, family changing rooms, private changing stalls, a family shelter, a game area, current channel, a grass area, shade structures and plenty of lounge chairs.

  • Open Swim: General public Monday - Friday: Noon to 4:30 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
  • Adult Lap Swim: Only lap swimming is allowed Mondays and Wednesdays: 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
  • Admission Fee: Check or cash only Ages 2 and under, free for both residents & non-residents Ages 3 -59, Residents $4 & non-residents $6 Ages 60 and older, Residents $3 and non-residents $4.50

Vandehey Waters is located at 1900 S. Central Ave. in Marshfield.

