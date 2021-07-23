Advertisement

Milwaukee-area Culver’s offers Giannis Antetokounmpo free food for life

(WBKO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s request for free Chick-fil-A for life went unanswered, Culver’s came through for the MVP.

Antetokounmpo celebrated his 50-point performance in Game 6 with a 50-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A Wednesday, which is what sparked the lifetime free food request.

In a Twitter exchange Friday, Culver’s Restaurants commented on the Greek Freak’s request to the chicken establishment, countering with an offer of free Butter Burgers and custard for life.

The co-owner of Culver’s of Shorewood, George Dimitropoulos, said he would “be honored” to offer Antetokounmpo free food for life.

“Your loyalty to our home state is inspiring! Shoot us a DM so we can connect,” the account wrote.

While the restaurant didn’t have a flavor of the day, it’s sign read “Milw Bucks NBA Champs! Bucks in 6. Giannis Free Food 4 Life Here!”

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night in Game 6 105-98. More than 18,000 fans packed into Fiserv Forum in what was the first game the Bucks won the NBA Championship title in since 1971.

