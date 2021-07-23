New Chippewa Falls clinical practice serves law enforcement and first responders

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Hakes Wellness Solutions held its grand opening on July 21st with the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. A blue ribbon was cut ahead of the traditional red one to signify the mission behind Hakes Wellness Solutions. The practice exclusively caters to law enforcement, first responder and their families provided emotional and mental health support.

“I am very excited and honored to be able to open and provide practice in Chippewa Falls, which is my home town,” Holly Hakes, owner of Hakes Wellness Solutions said.

Hakes is the owner of Hakes Wellness Solutions. Hakes has a bachelors degree in criminal justice from UW-Eau Claire and a masters degree in counseling from UW-Stout. She has been surrounded my law enforcement her entire life and has experienced the stress working in the field can bring. Her mother was a 9-1-1 dispatcher for Chippewa Falls and Hakes followed in her footsteps as one as well while studying at UW-Eau Claire. Her husband is a now retired police officer after 27 years in field.

Near the end of 2020, Hakes thought about opening up her own counseling service after seeing not just the daily pressure law enforcement and first responders deal with, but also the added stress of dealing with a world with COVID-19.

Hakes decided to act on it.

“I get to work with so many agencies who are committed to wellness and well being in this field,” Hakes said. “We are sharing a passion to help the helpers so they can help the community. That’s sort of a win-win-win situation for me.”

Chippewa Falls Chief of Police, Matt Kelm, believes having someone like Hakes who has the type of experience with law enforcement around will be beneficial for officers to talk to.

“It’s helpful to be able to talk about that with somebody who can explain why your body is reacting this way or why your mind is reacting this way or what you’re feeling is normal for human minds to process things,” Kelm said.

One of Hakes’ goals is to help officers keep a cool head and stay calm in the field.

“I want to make sure that every law enforcement officer that I have the opportunity to support is well, thinking clearly, doing what they need to do to take of themselves so they are not makes mistakes,” Hakes said.

Through her entire career and experience, Hakes believes opening up her own practice was meant to be.

“I know that it’s probably what’s meant to be for me,” Hakes said. “I have the opportunity to really spend the last part of my career doing what I think all the paths in my career have really pulled together and brought me to in the end.”

Hakes has had people come from far way for her unique services. She also has a practice in Wasau, Wisconsin that she is at a few times month and utilizes telehealth services.

