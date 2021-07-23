OneFest brings Christian music back to center stage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Live music plays on in the Chippewa Valley this weekend. OneFest has come together for the third annual Christian music festival.

In 2020 organizers waited as long as they could before ultimately having to cancel the festival. They hoped the event would be a place of healing and unification during the pandemic. Now that the event is back, speakers, volunteers and performers alike say they still have that vision.

In 2018, OneFest was born with intention to bring more live Christian music to Wisconsin. Since then, it has continued to grow.

“I walked around the grounds last night when nobody was here, and it was the calm before the storm and it was exhilarating knowing to know that today there would be so many amazing people here worshiping together and hearing great music,” said OneFest founder, Heather Flashinski.

Flashinski says as of Friday morning, 3,600 tickets have been sold. Already surpassing the 3,500 guests in 2019, without accounting for the tickets that will be sold at the gate.

“There is a lot of gratitude to get to go out and do what we do it doesn’t matter if there’s five people out there of fifteen hundred,” said Cliff Williams with 7eventh Time Down.

The bass guitarist says the trio plays each set, with a mission.

“Our goal and hope is that whatever event were at its one more step towards god and towards getting your life back focused,” said Williams.

Beyond the music, this summer, OneFest has committed to feature Fierce Freedom and Rescued and Redeemed. Two organizations that work to raise awareness and put a stop to human trafficking.

“We felt as a group, a non-profit organization we wanted to give back to the community, but we don’t have the finances yet. We are growing so at this point and time we could give back by featuring the organizations. So, providing them a space onsite letting them speak in front of a huge crowd we wanted people to be aware of them because they are doing amazing things in the community,” Flashinski said.

OneFest began Friday night, with family friendly events and music all day on Saturday. Plus, Sunday morning there will be a worship session free to the public followed by speaker Jason Gray sharing a message about coming together and reuniting as a community.

