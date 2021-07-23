Planning underway for 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “A big success.” That’s how participants, visitors and observers of this year’s Farm Technology Days at Huntsinger farms in Eau Claire County are evaluating the show that ended yesterday afternoon. Show officials estimate a crowd of about 52,000 showed up for this year’s 3 day show, significantly more than they had initially expected. This year’s show also featured 520 exhibitors from 26 states. Now it’s on to FTD 2022 in Clark county at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions near Loyal. Show dates for next year are July 2th through the 14th.

This year’s Farm Technology days also featured the state FFA Tractor Driving contest. The winner was Brandon Jakobi of the Loyal FFA with Aaron Dukelow from Abbotsford finishing second, Kyle Wepner of Manawa third, Isaac Jakobi of Loyal 4th and Clayton Blasel Of Abbotsford taking 5th place.

And if you’re still looking for something to do in the area this weekend, the fair season continues. Fairs around the area include the Dunn, Monroe and Taylor County fairs all running through Sunday.

The government is trying to do something about the problems of getting products moved both on shore and offshore. The Federal Maritime Commission has set up a new audit program to assess carrier compliance with the Agency’s rule on detention and demurrage as well as to provide more information that would help regular monitoring of product movement. They set up the program following continuing complaints from both importers and exporters over continuing problems at our ports getting products delivered and shipped.

Some of the state’s minor crops are moving in different directions as far as production this year. Winter wheat is now forecast to produce 71 million bushels—significantly more than last year’s 8.6 million bushels. The main reason is more acres—240 thousand this year—92% more than a year ago. Oats are estimated to yield 3.3 million bushels—59% less than a year ago as acreage is down 54% this year from 2020.

