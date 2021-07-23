Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office investigating triple homicide in rural La Crosse County

Three bodies were found at the entrance to a quarry in the Town of Hamilton east of Holmen...
Three bodies were found at the entrance to a quarry in the Town of Hamilton east of Holmen Friday morning.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide in rural La Crosse County after three people were found dead Friday morning.

According to La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, the bodies were found at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton. Two employees heading to work at the quarry, which is also known as Romstag Quarry, called 911 at 4:57 a.m. to report the bodies.

The quarry is located on County Highway M east of Holmen and northwest of West Salem.

Wolf said in a media briefing Friday afternoon at the Holmen Police Department that the crime occurred ‘in the hours of darkness’ before the bodies were found this morning. No suspects are in custody. Wolf says that the crime appears to be targeted, and that the public is not in danger.

“For whatever reason, it occurred at this location for a specific reason,” Wolf said. “I don’t think there’s any concern for residents or our communities.”

Wolf didn’t release any other details of the crime scene, other than describing it as ‘complicated’ due in part to the hot temperatures Friday afternoon.

Also investigating are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office. Wolf says the autopsies will be conducted in Rochester, Minn.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation. This is a map.
A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation.(WEAU)

