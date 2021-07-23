Police search for missing Mondovi teenager, believed to be endangered

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mondovi Police Department is searching for a missing teenager, who is believed to be endangered.

According to a statewide alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 17-year-old Hannah Conklin is missing since Thursday at approximately 7 p.m. Mondovi police say that Conklin left home with no known destination. According to Conklin’s mother, who lives out of state, Conklin told her over the phone that she was near a college at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say that Conklin also told a friend that she was in Eau Claire at 10:12 p.m. Thursday.

Mondovi police are concerned for Conklin’s safety due to low-functioning cognitive abilities.

Conklin is described as 5′4″ and 98 pounds. Conklin has long, red hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a green and white sleeveless shirt, and possibly no shoes. She was last seen on Prairie Avenue in Mondovi and was previously from the Eau Claire area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mondovi Police Department at 715-926-4423.

