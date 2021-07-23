Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 22nd

By Duncan Goldberg
Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The ECA Stars girls hockey team is rewarded for their fantastic season and trip to the WIAA Girls Hockey State Tournament with the Rural Mutual Sportsmanship Award.

The Stars were one of the favorites to take home a state championship this year but came up just short falling in the semifinals, but showed outstanding sportsmanship during state and also throughout the season to earn the honor.

