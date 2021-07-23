Advertisement

Teen employee killed in accident at suburban Minneapolis Menards

A Menards storefront (FILE PHOTO).
A Menards storefront (FILE PHOTO).
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) - An accident at a home improvement store in a Minneapolis suburb has killed an employee.

Authorities say a man operating a forklift in the lumberyard of Menards in Golden Valley died when a large pallet of wood tumbled onto his machine Thursday. Relatives identified the victim as 19-year-old James Stanback.

A witness who lives near Menards says dozens of police squad cars responded to the scene when a small crowd of people became upset that the store had not closed immediately following the fatal accident. Later, a sign was posted outside the store that said it would be closed until noon Friday out of respect for the employee who died.

Menards is a home improvement chain headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy died as a result of a shooting Wednesday in Eau Claire on Terry Lane. A...
14-year-old boy dead after Wednesday shooting in Eau Claire
Laffe was the founder of Hope in the Valley, a charity established to raise funds and awareness...
Court refuses plea agreement in Eau Claire nonprofit embezzlement case
The crash occurred on southbound Highway 53 near the New Auburn exit.
Elk Mound man found dead after rollover crash near New Auburn Wednesday
Gerald Golke - Silver Alert
UPDATE: Missing Eau Claire man found safe
Six different people in Wisconsin are charged in federal cases. Five of those people are men...
Federal grand jury in Wisconsin returns six indictments Wednesday

Latest News

Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
DAYLILY DIG
DAYLILY DIG - clipped version
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (7/23/21)