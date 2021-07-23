What fans can expect at Packers training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers training camp starts on Wednesday, July 28, with the first practice at 10:10 A.M. A year-and-a-half into the pandemic, the Packers say fans can expect changes.

Seating at Ray Nitschke Field is first-come/first-served, but fans will have to verbally agree to health screening statements which will be posted on signs around the field.

The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols will interrupt the tradition of players riding fans’ bikes to and from the practice field, or even interacting with kids directly. Fans are encouraged to line the bike path and cheer as the players ride bikes provided to them.

The Lambeau Field atrium will be open each day, including the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap. Johnsonville Tailgate Village is open and offering a limited food and beverage menu from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on the first four days of practice.

All transactions at Lambeau Field are now cashless, including businesses in the atrium and the Hall of Fame. If you don’t have a credit or debit card, a machine in the atrium accepts cash and puts the amount on a prepaid debit card.

There will be family-friendly activities along the fan walkway every day of training camp.

There will also be limited events, including the Packers and Bellin Health Bike Rodeo near the east-side Oneida Nation gate on Thursday, July 29, from 8:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. There will be a bike safety course, free bike helmet fittings, and a bicycle helmet giveaway. Members of the De Pere Police Department are on-hand to teach kids the rules of the road.

On Saturday, July 31, The Bellin Blitz lets people score a touchdown for their health from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. This event takes place in two locations: near the Oneida Nation gate and also the Ray Nitschke Field parking lot. Take home some freebies, including a water bottle and stickers to put on it, and sign up for prizes.

A full list of activities will be posted on the Green Bay Packers website.

