17-year-old dies in Buffalo County rollover crash

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old from Gilmanton is dead after a one-vehicle, rollover crash in Buffalo County.

The sheriff’s office responded to STH 121 near Fisken Valley Road in the Town of Dover just before 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

The male driver was found partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. Life saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash appears to be related to loss of vehicle control. The 17-year-old was the only person in the vehicle. His name isn’t being released yet.

