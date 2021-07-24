EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2nd annual All Paws Pet Wash golf charity tournament was held at Wild Ridge golf course on June 24th.

Keith Caldwell is the President of All Paws Pet Wash. He says it has been a dream of his to be able to hold an event like this.

“I love golf,” Caldwell said. “I’ve loved golf since I was in my mid 20′s so it’s been about 10 years. I always told myself hopefully if I get big enough I’d love to start a golf tournament and that’s what we did last year and it went really well and this year we’re just looking to knock it out of the park.”

2020′s charity tournament had 55 players and in 2021, 85 people participated. There was almost $5,000 worth of prizes that players could buy raffle tickets for a chance to win along with prizes throughout the course. There was even an opportunity to redo a bad shot.

“We have mulligan tickets that we also give out so if a player for some reason hits a poor shot, they can do over that hole for that shot,” Caldwell said.

The proceeds from the tournament will go toward helping animals in the Eau Claire and Chippewa area.

“All paws pet wash charity event raises money for the three humane societies in the area,” Caldwell said. “So you have Eau Claire Humane Association, Chippewa Falls Humane Association and Bobs House for Dogs.”

To learn more about All Paws Pet Wash, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.