Attorney General Kaul, 15 other AG’s address nondiscriminatory administration of school discipline

(WSAW)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with 15 other attorney generals, requested Friday that the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) address equitable school discipline.

According to the DOJ, the coalition sent a letter in May regarding exclusionary discipline and its continued prevalence throughout the country. The issues disproportionally impact students of colors, students with disabilities and LGBTQI+ students.

“The Biden administration should restore federal leadership in advancing equitable school discipline,” Kaul said. “The administration should reissue and build upon the guidance issued by the Obama administration in 2014.”

Kaul noted statistics from the OCR’s 2017-2018 Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC), which include that Black girls were the only group among all races and where a disparity in school suspensions was observed. The study also reports that Black students with disabilities make up 26% of expulsions without educational services, despite making up about 18% of all students provided services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act during the 2017-18 school year.

Among Wisconsin, other states to sign the letter included Illinois, Iowa and Michigan.

