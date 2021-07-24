Advertisement

Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home

Jail
Jail(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of causing a crash that killed a man will spend time behind bars instead of at home wearing a bracelet with GPS tracking.

Joel Streicher was sentenced in April to six months in jail, with work release, in the crash that killed 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020.

Stinson’s family learned last week that Streicher wasn’t serving any time in jail but was spending his nights at home, on a GPS bracelet.

They reached out to the sentencing judge, who held a hearing on Monday and ordered he serve the six months in jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have taken 35-year-old Cory Gudmanson into custody, who is suspected of multiple...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls Friday
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide
A Menards storefront (FILE PHOTO).
Teen employee killed in accident at suburban Minneapolis Menards
17-year-old Hannah Conkiln is reported missing from Mondovi, and was last reported to be in the...
Missing Mondovi teenager found safe
Buffalo County crash
17-year-old dies in Buffalo County rollover crash

Latest News

Little Caesars Love Kitchen made a stop in Eau Claire.
Little Caesars Love Kitchen comes to Eau Claire
Motorcycle Crash
Tomah man taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash Friday
Rural Medical Training
Students, first responders take part in rural medical training
Court case
Woman hurt when Winston Smith was killed sues authorities