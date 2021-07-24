Advertisement

Kickapoo shop complete loss after Friday morning fire

By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VERNON CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Fire crews from six different fire departments responded to a fire on McKittrick Lane near Kickapoo around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

In a report from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, officials said the fire started near a diesel motor in the shop. From there the fire spread quickly throughout the building.

It took more than five hours for fire crews to put out the fire.

Authorities said the shop was a total loss.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

