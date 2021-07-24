Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have taken 35-year-old Cory Gudmanson into custody, who is suspected of multiple...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls Friday
A Menards storefront (FILE PHOTO).
Teen employee killed in accident at suburban Minneapolis Menards
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: La Crosse County triple homicide victims appear to be men in late 20s
17-year-old Hannah Conkiln is reported missing from Mondovi, and was last reported to be in the...
Missing Mondovi teenager found safe
Laffe was the founder of Hope in the Valley, a charity established to raise funds and awareness...
Court refuses plea agreement in Eau Claire nonprofit embezzlement case

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside