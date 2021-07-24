Packers Super Bowl XLV Tour visits American Family Children’s Hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV winning team continued their tour across Wisconsin by visiting American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison on Saturday.

James Jones, Morgan Burnett, Ryan Grant and Nick Collins were the four Packers alum stopping by to get to know children staying at the hospital.

“You come and see some of these young ladies and these young boys and what they are dealing with and battling with and for you just to walk in and see the smiles your putting on their faces, that’s why you come on the tour.” Said Jones who played for the Packers for eight seasons.

“For them to be going through all the hard times that they’re going through and to walk down here and see us and light up. Man, it just makes you feel good. It makes you appreciate life. It makes you want to continue to come back here and continue to give back and make these kids happy.”

Normally when the Packers visit, they go inside to stop by and spend time with the kids but with COVID restrictions still in place for visitors the players were able to meet some of their biggest fans outside. They spent time with the kids, signed autographs, took pictures and even recorded video messages for their siblings.

“Everybody faces different challenges through their lifetime and it’s how you come through it. By being here and showing our face we’re letting the kids know they have support no matter what.” Said former Packers safety Nick Collins who spent eight seasons in Green Bay as well.

“You come here and you think the pandemic was really hard on you but then you see some of these young men and women and it’s like ‘shoot it wasn’t that hard.’” Added Jones.

“The main thing is you can’t give them a bunch of money. You can’t give them a bunch of gifts but if you can give them a smile and make them happy and light their day up, that’s what it’s all about.”

