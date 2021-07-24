Advertisement

Packers Super Bowl XLV Tour visits American Family Children’s Hospital

Members of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV winning team continued their tour across...
Members of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV winning team continued their tour across Wisconsin by visiting American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison on Saturday.
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV winning team continued their tour across Wisconsin by visiting American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison on Saturday.

James Jones, Morgan Burnett, Ryan Grant and Nick Collins were the four Packers alum stopping by to get to know children staying at the hospital.

“You come and see some of these young ladies and these young boys and what they are dealing with and battling with and for you just to walk in and see the smiles your putting on their faces, that’s why you come on the tour.” Said Jones who played for the Packers for eight seasons.

“For them to be going through all the hard times that they’re going through and to walk down here and see us and light up. Man, it just makes you feel good. It makes you appreciate life. It makes you want to continue to come back here and continue to give back and make these kids happy.”

Normally when the Packers visit, they go inside to stop by and spend time with the kids but with COVID restrictions still in place for visitors the players were able to meet some of their biggest fans outside. They spent time with the kids, signed autographs, took pictures and even recorded video messages for their siblings.

“Everybody faces different challenges through their lifetime and it’s how you come through it. By being here and showing our face we’re letting the kids know they have support no matter what.” Said former Packers safety Nick Collins who spent eight seasons in Green Bay as well.

“You come here and you think the pandemic was really hard on you but then you see some of these young men and women and it’s like ‘shoot it wasn’t that hard.’” Added Jones.

“The main thing is you can’t give them a bunch of money. You can’t give them a bunch of gifts but if you can give them a smile and make them happy and light their day up, that’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Buffalo County crash
17-year-old dies in Buffalo County rollover crash
A blast in a college in Crimea has killed at least 10.
Saturday fire in Eau Claire leaves construction company with $50,000 in damage
Police have taken 35-year-old Cory Gudmanson into custody, who is suspected of multiple...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls Friday

Latest News

Express down Loggers
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 24th
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor watches his grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's...
Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected
Packers players ride kids' bicycles to practice at 2019 training camp. COVID-19 protocols will...
What fans can expect at Packers training camp
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols