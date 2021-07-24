Saturday fire in Eau Claire leaves construction company with $50,000 in damage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire construction company is left with $50,000 in damage after its building caught fire Saturday morning.
Around 10:38 A.M. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at Construction CS on N Hastings Way.
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a detached garage.
Battalion Chief Brian Toonen says the fire was under control within 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
