Saturday fire in Eau Claire leaves construction company with $50,000 in damage

A blast in a college in Crimea has killed at least 10.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire construction company is left with $50,000 in damage after its building caught fire Saturday morning.

Around 10:38 A.M. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at Construction CS on N Hastings Way.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a detached garage.

Battalion Chief Brian Toonen says the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

