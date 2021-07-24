Saturday fire in Eau Claire leaves construction company with $50,000 in damage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire construction company is left with $50,000 in damage after its building caught fire Saturday morning.

Around 10:38 A.M. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at Construction CS on N Hastings Way.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a detached garage.

Battalion Chief Brian Toonen says the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

