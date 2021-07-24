Students, first responders take part in rural medical training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Medical students and first responders are sharpening their skills through rural disaster training.

Fire departments and EMS groups in the Coulee Region took part in Gundersen Health System’s annual exercise with students from the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine.

Dr. Kimberly Lansing says the training gives participants the chance to work on communication skills through different medical emergencies.

“A lot of fire departments have EMS training so they’re kind of the first line of defense medically, and then when the paramedics arrive that’s another level of medical expertise that comes in,” Lansing detailed. “We also have people at the stations who are emergency room physicians or trauma room physicians and they can give that higher level of what happens when they get to the hospital.”

Katie Van Es was one of the students who took part in the training, who says it was exciting to see what she learned in the classroom be put into practice.

“It’s really nice to be out here rather than learning it in a book, because you can read things and be like okay this is the step you’re supposed to do, this is the step you’re supposed to do, but then when you’re actually there it’s much different because you’re not calm sitting at a table,” Van Es said.

She adds that even though she may not always be at the scene of an accident, the drills help paint the full picture of emergency response.

“It’s really good to understand what’s happening before the patient actually gets to the hospital and to understand what paramedics have done, what EMS has done,” Van Es said.

Lansing wants the participants to appreciate the different roles that go into emergency response and the importance of collaboration.

“We have successful rescues because of a group of people all doing different jobs, and I hope everybody comes out of this with a little bit more knowledge and feeling a little bit more prepared,” Lansing added.

Scenarios included helping someone pinned by a tractor rollover as well as extracting a person trapped in a grain bin.

