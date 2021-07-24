Advertisement

Tomah man taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash Friday

Motorcycle Crash
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A 36-year-old Tomah man was injured in a crash Friday evening after his motorcycle crashed into a car.

The Sparta Police said Brian Richardson was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 16 when he hit the back of a car heading in the same direction.

The 58-year-old Sparta man driving the car and his passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Richardson was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was taken to a hospital in La Crosse with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation at this time.

