Tomah man taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash Friday

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A 36-year-old Tomah man was injured in a crash Friday evening after his motorcycle crashed into a car.

The Sparta Police said Brian Richardson was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 16 when he hit the back of a car heading in the same direction.

The 58-year-old Sparta man driving the car and his passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Richardson was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was taken to a hospital in La Crosse with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation at this time.

