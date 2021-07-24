Woman charged in Princeton Valley Golf Course burglary sentenced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the people charged with burglarizing Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire in June enters a plea and is sentenced.

29-year-old Tayler Frank of St. Paul, Minnesota pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. The Eau Claire Police Department says on June 23, three suspects were spotted breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on Eau Claire’s north side at approximately 4:45 a.m.

The judge sentenced Frank to one year in jail with Huber. The jail does not have to be local as long as there is no additional cost to Eau Claire County. Frank is also given 31 days of sentence credit.

One of the other suspects in the case, Nicholas Mason, is due in court August 2. The search for a third suspect, Ryan C. Munson, continues.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.