Woman hurt when Winston Smith was killed sues authorities

By AMY FORLITI
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A woman who was with a St. Paul man when he was shot and killed in Minneapolis by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force last month is suing, claiming she was emotionally traumatized and her civil rights were violated.

Norhan Askar was on a date with Winston Boogie Smith Jr. and was sitting in an SUV on June 3 when Smith was fatally shot.

Askar’s attorneys said Friday that she suffered physical injuries and emotional distress.

In a letter to the U.S. Marshals Service, they say she is seeking $15 million and will file a federal claim if the issue isn’t resolved in six months.

They say they also filed a personal injury lawsuit against Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

