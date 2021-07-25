Advertisement

THE LATEST: Sheriff’s Office says triple homicide victims knew suspect(s) responsible

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is sharing the latest from its investigation into a triple homicide discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials.

In its Sunday update, authorities said they’ve been conducting interviews in multiple states in order to better understand how the three victims--Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney--knew each other and where they were on Thursday before their deaths.

The investigation so far shows that the three men were found where they had been killed.

Investigators again said that there is no reason to believe the public is in danger. They believe Lor, Yang and Maloney knew the suspect(s) who killed them.

On Sunday officials said Milestone Materials, its employees nor any of its subsidiaries are connected with the murders.

The Sheriff’s Office said it may release more details on Monday.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

