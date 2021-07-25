Madison Scouts band kicks off tour in Eau Claire Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps makes its summer 2021 tour debut Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

The band started the summer with some new members making history after having to skip last year’s tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One new member is Eau Claire native Katie Chandler. The 17-year-old is part of women touring with the band, which has has more than 160 members.

“It’s like a dream come true,” she said. “It’s like I’ve always wanted to be here and I couldn’t do it before because girls weren’t allowed but now I’m finally here and it’s one of the coolest experiences.”

Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps Director David Lofy said the band is made up of some of the best 15-23-year-old band musicians annually. Each year, the group spends three months together touring and competing.

“Highly competitive to get in,” he said. “They are the best of the best. And then they create a professional marching band production and take that on the road to compete against other groups.”

Chandler is one of the lucky few who were talented enough to make the band.

Long before she joined Madison Scouts, however, she was a kid touched by its quality performances.

“I actually grew up watching the Madison Scouts and going to their rehearsals,” Chandler said. “I started, like my first drum corps show I went to I was like five. So I kind of grew up around it.”

While she’s happy to be a member of the group she grew up watching, Lofy may be even prouder to work with talented musicians like her.

“It is truly an honor to work with students that are this good at what they do,” Lofy said. “They are highly committed. They are working throughout the winter months to learn the show, to get ready for the season. And when they come in, they’re doing 12-hour rehearsal days to get ready and then we go on the road.”

He said this year’s performances are even more special because the band couldn’t tour and compete during the summer of 2020.

The band is headquartered in Madison but has members from all over the world. Lofy said that includes nearly 30 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as Japan.

