22-year-old man injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

One person was taking to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County on 07/25/2021.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Town of Buffalo, Wis. (WEAU) - A 22-year-old man is injured after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Sunday evening.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says Dylan Meng of Buffalo City crashed after his motorcycle left the roadway after missing a corner on County Highway P near Piepers Valley Road, between Fountain City and Galesville, on Sunday at about 5 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Department suspects speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which involved no other vehicles or people.

Meng was taken to a hospital by Winona Ambulance for injuries.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Winona Ambulance, Fountain City Fire, Fountain City First Responders, and Gundersen Air Ambulance.

