56-year-old man injured in Pierce County crash

The crash occurred southbound on Highway 63 northeast of Ellsworth.
The crash occurred southbound on Highway 63 northeast of Ellsworth.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A 56-year-old Ellsworth man is injured after a one vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Benjamin Kelln of Ellsworth crashed after his vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a ditch, and struck a field southbound on Highway 63 near 610th Avenue Monday at 4:22 a.m.

Kelln was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

