56-year-old man injured in Pierce County crash

TOWN OF ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A 56-year-old Ellsworth man is injured after a one vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Benjamin Kelln of Ellsworth crashed after his vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a ditch, and struck a field southbound on Highway 63 near 610th Avenue Monday at 4:22 a.m.

Kelln was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.