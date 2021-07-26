EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Bob Pielhop. We had a huge tree fall in our front yard that covered the road in front of our house. Bob and his family came over to help us clear the tree, in the rain, much less. They were having a family reunion at the time and probably one they will never forget. We cannot begin to thank Bob Pielhop and his family for helping us with that tree.

Tracy Franchuk

