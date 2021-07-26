Advertisement

Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls

Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in Chippewa Falls on Friday, July 23, 2021.(Chippewa County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Bond is set for a man who is accused of attempting to abduct three adult women in Chippewa Falls Friday.

According to the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office, a $15,000 cash bond has been set for 35-year-old Cory Gudmanson on Monday.

Gudmanson was taken into custody Friday after Chippewa Falls Police said he attempted to forcibly remove two women from their vehicles and pull them into his own, while also approaching a third woman, all between the hours of 11 a.m. and noon on Friday. All three women were able to escape.

Gudmanson is being held at Chippewa County Jail awaiting formal charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

