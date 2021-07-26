Advertisement

CFPD, SWAT respond to ‘active situation’ on south side of Chippewa Falls Monday

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in Chippewa Falls on July 26, 2021.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police and SWAT are present on the south side of Chippewa Falls Monday afternoon for what officials are calling an active situation.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department posted on Facebook that people avoid the area of the 200 block of South Main Street. Police also indicated in the post that they were unable to release any additional information until the situation was resolved.

Roads were blocked off in the area, including at the intersection of South Main Street and Vine Street. As of 3:50 p.m., law enforcement was using a loudspeaker to tell a suspect in a building to “come out with your hands up, you are under arrest” over and over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

