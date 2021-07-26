COVID-19 7-day average of new cases up nearly 22% since Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Continuing a trend from last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases has risen since their last report Friday.

On Friday, the seven-day average was at 274, but on Monday, that figure had risen to 351. It’s the highest the seven-day case average has been since mid-May. Additionally, the percent-positive rate of tests rose to 4.1%, which is as high as that number has been since early February.

The seven-day average for deaths also went up from one to two in Monday’s report.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Wisconsin fell just shy of 3 million residents receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, although it’s almost certain the state passed that threshold Monday. 51.5% of all people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of vaccine and 49.1% of the state’s population is fully-vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS identified 868 more coronavirus cases since Friday afternoon, including 312 in the past 24-hour period. Wisconsin is averaging 351 new cases per day over the past 7 days.

The positivity rate is 4.1%, the percentage of all tests coming back positive over the past 7-day period. You have to look back to early February to find the positivity rate above 4%.

Ten people were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, which is now at 7,408.

The counties in western Wisconsin with high COVID-19 case activity include Buffalo, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Price, Sawyer, and Vernon. Additionally, Buffalo, Clark, and Vernon counties showed an increasing trajectory of cases, three of the 13 counties in Wisconsin that are showing COVID-19 cases on the rise. Barron and Polk are among five counties statewide with low case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state numbers show 91 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Friday morning. The state is averaging 40 hospital admissions per day, up from an average 32 a week ago. To date, 33,019 people have been hospitalized for the disease over almost 18 months.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, hospitals were treating 194 patients for COVID-19 Monday, with 59 of them in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 17 more patients in ICU and 38 more people overall since Friday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

