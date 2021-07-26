Advertisement

DR. SANDEEP BASU AND THE MAYO CLINIC CANCER CENTER NURSES AND STAFF

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

Please give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Sandeep Basu and the awesome nursing staff of the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center.  They are taking care of our son, Thomas, during his chemo treatments.  They go above and beyond to help make it the easiest experience they can for us.   They have shown that they truly care about their patients.

Ronald & Joan Kaempf

