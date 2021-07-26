Advertisement

Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto overrides

Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session.
Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to increase funding for public schools and higher education on the same day the Assembly plans to vote on veto overrides.

The overrides were almost certain to fail because there aren’t enough Republicans to vote for them without Democrats crossing sides. Likewise, Evers’ special session call is also likely to be ignored, which Republicans have done repeatedly when he’s made similar calls to pass his priorities.

Republicans were to announce Monday afternoon which bills or partial budget vetoes they planned to attempt to override.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
THE LATEST: Sheriff’s Office says triple homicide victims knew suspect(s) responsible
A blast in a college in Crimea has killed at least 10.
Saturday fire in Eau Claire leaves construction company with $50,000 in damage
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway, witness speaks
Deadly crash
3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide

Latest News

The Monroe County Health Department is warning of the negative health effects of bacteria and...
Monroe County Health Department offers well-water testing
The crash occurred southbound on Highway 63 northeast of Ellsworth.
56-year-old man injured in Pierce County crash
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...
Report: Rodgers has indicated he plans to play in Green bay this year
A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
State Patrol plans aerial enforcement on Interstate 94 this week