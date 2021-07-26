Family Support Center announces new anti-human trafficking initiative

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family Support Center based out of Chippewa Falls is joining two other agencies in a statewide anti-human trafficking initiative.

Family Support Center welcomed a new Human Trafficking Case Manager, Kenzie B., to work as part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking.

The new case manager hopes to reframe the conversation around human trafficking.

“We often hear messages like ‘It can happen to anyone.’ which can sometimes set off alarm bells for people who are afraid they or their child could be targeted and trafficked at random,” Kenzie B. said. “Far more frequently, we see factors that create vulnerability to human trafficking, and these are tied to other forms of oppression, and social inequities. We need to recognize the root causes and work to end those, while also enhancing safety and well-being for existing survivors.”

Services provided by Family Support Center are free and confidential to survivors. Individuals wishing to seek services do not have to identify their experience as “Human Trafficking,” and trauma does not need to meet specific legal definitions.

Kenzie says that the agency has the capacity, and is equipped to serve individuals experiencing extensive trauma, including survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, as well as human trafficking.

Family Support Center has been serving victims since 1982.

If you would like more information, please call 715-861-3787 or email HTAdvocate@fsccf.org.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.