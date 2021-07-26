Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $22 million in infrastructure grants to Wisconsin municipalities

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers is announcing the award of $22,406,347 of Community Development Block Grant Public Facility awards for critical public infrastructure projects.

This funding is being granted to multiple, low to moderate income communities and municipalities throughout the state. Communities and municipalities awarded include Abbotsford, Algoma, Ashland, Augusta, Boscobel, Clyman, Cobb, Crandon, Dorchester, Gratiot, Gresham, Mason, Mauston, Mondovi, Muscoda, Norwalk, Owen, Pittsville, Prentice, Rib Lake, South Wayne, Spooner, Suring, Viola and Winter.

Evers says work is being done to ensure families in these communities can rebound and recover from the pandemic.

“As Wisconsin continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, we’re working to connect the dots to ensure every family and every community can continue to rebound and recover,” Evers said.

Funds are intended to be used to ensure that the needs of these Wisconsin communities are met. Proposed infrastructure projects include repairs and improvements within these communities. Other potential infrastructure projects include the expansion of streets, sidewalks, drainage systems, water systems, sewer systems, and finally blight prevention and elimination.

For more information regarding the grant, visit DOA Community Development Block Grant - Small Cities Housing Program (wi.gov).

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

