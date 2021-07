EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to have a Sunshine Award go to Jon Ness of Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Jon cared for our Sally the last weeks of her life. He was very caring and took time to explain Sally’s condition to us and for his kindness we will always be grateful.

Roy and Cheri Borseth

