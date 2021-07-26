Marsy’s Law of Wisconsin educational session held in Trempealeau County

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - An outreach event was held in Trempealeau County at the Holy Family Parish and School on Sunday. The informational session aimed to educate residents, especially the Latino Community, on Marsy’s Law.

Trempealeau County District Attorney John Sacia wants to build confidence in his community.

“It’s imperative that every community in Trempealeau County knows that the laws of Wisconsin are here to protect them,” Sacia said.

Sacia says he wants to build confidence in the community and encourage people to speak up if they need help.

“It’s no secret that many people in the Latino community are concerned if they have to call law enforcement,” Sacia said. “They don’t feel comfortable calling 9-1-1 or going to the local police because they’re afraid of what might happen.”

Nela Kalpic is the out reach director for Marsy’s Law of Wisconsin and was one of the several advocates who shared resources available under the recently adopted crime victims’ constitutional amendment.

“I started helping advocate for the amendment to pass which it did last year in April with an over whelming vote of 75%,” Kalpic said. “Now I am so lucky to live in a state that has enforceable victims rights.”

Mary’s Law of Wisconsin build on the 1993 victims’ rights constitutional amendment.

Kalpic immigrated to the United States in 2013 and she says she’s been a victim of domestic violence abuse. Now, she hopes to help people overcome experiences like her own.

“It was only after coming to the United States where I found my freedom and I always thought how this country gave me the gift of feeling safe in my own body,” Kalpic said. “Since then, my way of working through my own trauma was to look for ways I can give back to the community.”

People could receive information on who to call and where victims can go to find help.

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center was also in attendance to extend their services and resources as well.

Sacia hopes that this outreach event will let victims know that there are people in the community that care.

“I think our presence her today gives us an opportunity to break down barriers to build trust,” Sacia said. “To let people know that we’re real people who are here to help and let them know they can feel confident that we’re concerned about their interest.”

To learn more about Marsy’s Law of Wisconsin, click here.

For more information on New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center, Click here.

